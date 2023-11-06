Cowboys had touchdown, 2-point conversion wiped out against Eagles

Football is often termed a “game of inches.” That was very much the case for the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-23 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on Sunday.

The 8-1 Eagles beat the 5-3 Cowboys by a narrow margin. Dallas thought the game was even closer until they had some points correctly wiped out upon reviews.

Dallas was down 28-17 to Philly and had a 4th-and-goal at the Eagles 1 with 10:10 left in the game. Dak Prescott threw a pass to Luke Schoonmaker that was initially called a touchdown. Upon a review, the officials realized that the ball had not broken the plane of the end zone at the time Schoonmaker’s knee hit the ground.

The touchdown call was correctly reversed, costing the Cowboys points.

They forced a Philly 3-and-out and got the ball back. A few minutes later, Prescott threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert to make it 28-23. Dallas went for 2, and the official initially ruled that Prescott had scored on a run to make it 28-25. However, that play was reviewed too, and the officials reversed the call after determining that Prescott had stepped out of bounds prior to scoring.

Dak Prescott stepped out of bounds on the 2 point try .. pic.twitter.com/hxGCgW2ClR — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) November 6, 2023

The officials made the correct reversal on both reviews. But to think they had the points only to then lose them is crushing for the Cowboys and their fans. It’s especially painful to lose a game like that on such close plays.