Cowboys to hire recently fired head coach as new defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have been searching for a new defensive coordinator after Mike Zimmer decided to retire, and they are reportedly planning to bring back a familiar face.

Matt Eberflus is expected to be hired as the new defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Eberflus was in Dallas on Monday as the two sides worked toward finalizing a deal.

Eberflus served as an assistant with the Cowboys from 2011-2017. He became the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator in 2018 and served in that role until 2021. He then became the Chicago Bears’ head coach until being fired this season after a 4-8 start.

The Bears went 14-32 during Eberflus’ tenure as head coach. He could be better suited as a defensive coordinator, which would help the Cowboys. Indy’s defense ranked 10th, 18th, 10th and 9th in points allowed over Eberflus’ four years as defensive coordinator. They dropped to 28th, 28th and 24th after he left.

The Cowboys recently promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, and the decision did not sit well with fans in Dallas. Perhaps they will feel a bit better now that the team has brought in an experienced defensive assistant.