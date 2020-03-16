pixel 1
Cowboys do not reach deal with Amari Cooper before free agency

March 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys only sorted things out with one of their two key free agents before the legal tampering window opened.

The Cowboys failed to reach a long-term agreement with wide receiver Amari Cooper. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cowboys will continue to try to bring him back, but they will no longer be the only team involved.

The Cowboys used their franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, as expected. That left them needing to negotiate a long-term agreement with Cooper. The wide receiver wanted to stay with Dallas, and may still, but the bidding could increase now that the other 31 teams can get involved.


