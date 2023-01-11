Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said there is “no plan to find and arrest” but that Williams has been contacted to turn himself in.

Williams was driving in a black Corvette on Dec. 22 when he slammed into another vehicle. A video from the scene showed that both cars were seriously damaged, with Williams’ car looking completely mangled.

Images from crash involving Cowboys' Sam Williams. From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) December 23, 2022

Both Williams and the other driver were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Neither suffered serious injuries.

Williams, a rookie second-round pick out of Ole Miss, told reporters after the accident that he felt “thankful” to have survived the crash. He did not play the following week.

It is unclear if the warrant will impact Williams’ availability for the Cowboys’ playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The 23-year-old has played a significant role in his first NFL season with 22 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.