Report: Cowboys players forming their own training camp bubble

The NFL will not be using a bubble format for the 2020 season, but that isn’t stopping some players from making one of their own.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, a number of Dallas Cowboys players are essentially creating their own bubble for training camp by checking into a hotel next to the team’s training facility and staying there. A source told them that the “majority” of the team would be staying there, and players are being strongly encouraged to do so.

A large number of Dallas Cowboys are now forming their own virtual training camp bubble before on-field practices start Friday and they will begin checking into the Omni Hotel next to the team’s practice facility, league sources tell me and @toddarcher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2020

Some members of the Cowboys have learned first-hand the importance of staying healthy as several players, including one high-profile name, reportedly contracted COVID-19 prior to the start of camp.

The Cowboys will be thrilled with the players here for taking matters into their own hands and being proactive. Things like this will increase the chances of the NFL season starting on time and concluding without incident.