Report: Cowboys not expecting Randy Gregory reinstatement

It does not appear that the Dallas Cowboys will have Randy Gregory back as they had hoped for 2020.

Gregory has been suspended since February 2019, when he was given an indefinite ban for repeatedly violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The defensive lineman had applied for reinstatement earlier this year, but nothing has come of it.

Now, it appears things will stay that way. According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have “all but given up hope” on Gregory being reinstated for 2020.

The Cowboys probably weren’t banking on Gregory playing a huge role in 2020, but they still hoped to have him. Based on where things were in March, this will come as a surprise to the organization.

Gregory showed real promise in 2018, collecting six sacks. Now 27, he should be in his prime, but it appears he’s not at all close to getting another shot in the NFL.