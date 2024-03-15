Cowboys decide to cut 2 significant players

The Dallas Cowboys continue to cut costs ahead of the 2024 season.

The Cowboys on Friday informed both Michael Gallup and Leighton Vander Esch that they are being released.

According to Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, Vander Esch is being released with a failed physical designation. Vander Esch missed 12 games last season due to a neck injury.

The Cowboys have informed LB Leighton Vander Esch he will be released, per a source, with a failed physical designation. He missed final 12 games last year with a neck injury. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 15, 2024

Gallup is being released with a post-June 1 designation. The post-June 1 designation means Gallup’s dead cap charge will be spread out and count for $8.7 million in 2025.

The Cowboys have also released wide receiver Michael Gallup with a post-June 1 designation, per sources. Saves the Cowboys $9.5 million in room this year, but will count $8.7 million in 2025. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 15, 2024

Gallup was set to make $8.5 million in his base salary for 2024, but he was going to have a $13.85 million cap hit.

Vander Esch’s release clears $2.14 million in cap space for Dallas.

Both Gallup and Vander Esch are homegrown Cowboys players. Gallup was a third-round pick by the team in 2018. His best statistical season came in 2019 when he had 66 catches for 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns. Gallup had 34 catches for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. Vander Esch was a first-round pick by the team in 2018. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie but struggled to stay health thereafter. In 5 games last season, Vander Esch had 30 tackles.