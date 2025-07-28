Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cowboys lose potential starter to broken neck bone

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Cowboys helmet on the field
Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their potential starting offensive lineman to begin the 2025 season.

Veteran guard Robert Jones is expected to be out for 2-3 months after he suffered a broken bone in his neck during practice on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.

Schefter notes that the 26-year-old Jones had been working with the Cowboys’ starting unit during the first week of training camp.

Jones signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal with the Cowboys in free agency this offseason. He was competing for a starting spot on Dallas’ revamped offensive line, which also features rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker.

Jones began his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 when he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee. He started all 17 games for Miami last year at left guard.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!