Cowboys lose potential starter to broken neck bone

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their potential starting offensive lineman to begin the 2025 season.

Veteran guard Robert Jones is expected to be out for 2-3 months after he suffered a broken bone in his neck during practice on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.

Schefter notes that the 26-year-old Jones had been working with the Cowboys’ starting unit during the first week of training camp.

Jones signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal with the Cowboys in free agency this offseason. He was competing for a starting spot on Dallas’ revamped offensive line, which also features rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker.

Jones began his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 when he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee. He started all 17 games for Miami last year at left guard.