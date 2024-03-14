Cowboys pull off big move to snag their first free agent

The Dallas Cowboys are on the board in free agency — and they pulled off a big move to make the signing.

The Cowboys were able to successfully snag linebacker Eric Kendricks away from the 49ers. Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported that Kendricks had agreed to a deal with San Francisco. However, later in the day, word emerged that Kendricks would be joining the Cowboys instead.

The big appeal the Cowboys held over the 49ers was the ability for Kendricks to play under his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer. Zimmer is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

Another change of heart: after agreeing to a deal with the 49ers, former Chargers and Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has decided to go to the Dallas Cowboys instead, per sources. Mike Zimmer wanted Kendricks to help run his defense and Kendricks preferred to play in Dallas. https://t.co/NfBUIPT0c6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Kendricks was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2015 and played with them until 2022. He was an All-Pro selection in 2019. The 32-year-old spent last season with the Chargers. He had 117 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 games with the AFC squad.

Now Kendricks will be reuniting with Zimmer, and Cowboys fans can finally relax a little.