 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 13, 2024

Cowboys pull off big move to snag their first free agent

March 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are on the board in free agency — and they pulled off a big move to make the signing.

The Cowboys were able to successfully snag linebacker Eric Kendricks away from the 49ers. Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported that Kendricks had agreed to a deal with San Francisco. However, later in the day, word emerged that Kendricks would be joining the Cowboys instead.

The big appeal the Cowboys held over the 49ers was the ability for Kendricks to play under his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer. Zimmer is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

Kendricks was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2015 and played with them until 2022. He was an All-Pro selection in 2019. The 32-year-old spent last season with the Chargers. He had 117 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 games with the AFC squad.

Now Kendricks will be reuniting with Zimmer, and Cowboys fans can finally relax a little.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysEric Kendricks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus