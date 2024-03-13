 Skip to main content
Cowboys roasted by fans after slow start to free agency

March 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes off his sunglasses

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Photo Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL’s legal tampering period kicked off this week, and fans were eager to see what moves their teams would make in free agency. As of Wednesday afternoon, every fanbase had at least one move to point to — with one exception.

By Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys were the only team that had not signed at least one free agent away from another organization The only move the Cowboys made this week was to re-sign long snapper Trent Seig to a new one-year deal.

For a team that has a reputation for being aggressive in trying to win, the Cowboys’ moves — or lack thereof — let a lot of fans down. Supporters and critics alike were quick to crack jokes about the lack of additions.

In many ways, this is a mess of the Cowboys’ own making. The team is over the salary cap and more focused on cost-cutting rather than adding.

Owner Jerry Jones definitely didn’t help things. The team owner said the team would be going “all in” for 2024, which raised expectations for an active offseason. Instead, Dallas has lost some key names. The free agents they have been linked to are not going to spark much excitement at this point.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season that ended with a disappointing playoff collapse against Green Bay. Their biggest priority this offseason appears to be keeping what they already have as opposed to adding.

Dallas Cowboys
