Cowboys star trolled LeBron James after Week 3 win

As is only fitting for America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys recognize no king.

After New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys in the third quarter of Monday night’s game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered a message on Twitter.

“SAQUON IS BACK!!!!!!” James wrote in all caps.

SAQUON IS BACK!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 27, 2022

Unfortunately for Giants enthusiasts though, any celebration after Barkley’s touchdown proved premature. From that point on, the Cowboys proceeded to hang 17 straight points on the Giants and eventually won by 23-16 final.

Afterwards, Dallas defensive star DeMarcus Lawrence dug up James’ tweet.

“L,” Lawrence wrote in response.

Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler as well as an All-Pro for the Cowboys back in 2017, earned the right to gloat a bit. He set the tone for the Dallas defense on Monday night with three big sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

As for James, Lawrence’s barb probably did not sting that much. After all, James is a fair weather NFL fan who has even been known to root for the Cowboys before.