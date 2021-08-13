Cowboys still not concerned about Dak Prescott despite shoulder MRI?

Dak Prescott has been out with a shoulder injury for more than two weeks now. The Dallas Cowboys sent fans into a collective panic on Wednesday when they revealed that the star quarterback is having another MRI, but apparently they still are not overly concerned.

The Cowboys said Prescott’s latest MRI was only precautionary and that he is still expected to be fully cleared for the team’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are maintaining the same confidence privately.

Fowler said in his column on Friday that the Cowboys have “zero concern that Prescott’s shoulder injury will linger.” He added that Dallas is debating whether to play Prescott for a series or two in the team’s second preseason game on Aug. 21.

The second piece of information is key, if true. There’s no way the Cowboys would even think about playing Prescott in a meaningless game if his shoulder needed a lot more time to heal.

Prescott left practice on July 28 with the shoulder injury. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the quarterback did some “light throwing” last weekend, but Prescott has not taken part in throwing drills.

Prescott, who is still working his way back from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered last year, blamed himself for the shoulder issue. The Cowboys are obviously playing it safe with him, but it would be a surprise if he is not under center in Week 1.