Dak Prescott blames himself for his shoulder injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be temporarily sidelined with a shoulder issue, but it doesn’t sound serious. In fact, Prescott thinks he himself is to blame for the injury.

Prescott blamed a lack of warmup for the shoulder soreness that popped up this week. He said that he made a long throw without being sufficiently warmed up, and believes that contributed to the issues.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on shoulder: “I don’t necessarily know if I warmed up properly before I made a certain throw on one of the days.” A long throw. “I wasn’t as warm as I probably needed to be when I threw that.” pic.twitter.com/OM0Xc6BAPh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2021

Prescott will be shut down for a few days to get fully healthy. The good news is that nobody thinks the injury is a serious one.

Prescott is also still working his way back from the ankle injury he suffered last season. That may also be a factor when the Cowboys figure out how best to handle him during the preseason in light of that. The shoulder issue may be an accidental message to Prescott to not overdo it.