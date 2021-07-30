 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 30, 2021

Dak Prescott blames himself for his shoulder injury

July 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be temporarily sidelined with a shoulder issue, but it doesn’t sound serious. In fact, Prescott thinks he himself is to blame for the injury.

Prescott blamed a lack of warmup for the shoulder soreness that popped up this week. He said that he made a long throw without being sufficiently warmed up, and believes that contributed to the issues.

Prescott will be shut down for a few days to get fully healthy. The good news is that nobody thinks the injury is a serious one.

Prescott is also still working his way back from the ankle injury he suffered last season. That may also be a factor when the Cowboys figure out how best to handle him during the preseason in light of that. The shoulder issue may be an accidental message to Prescott to not overdo it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus