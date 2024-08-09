Cowboys improve defense with trade for former 2nd-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys are getting an upgrade to their secondary.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Friday that the Cowboys are acquiring cornerback Andrew Booth in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas will be sending fellow corner Nahshon Wright back to Minnesota (pending the completion of physicals).

Booth was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2022 (No. 42 overall). The former First Team All-ACC selection at Clemson has not been able to show much at the NFL level to this point, particularly after a knee surgery cost him all but six games in his rookie season. But Booth’s speed, physicality, and ability to play in a number of different schemes give him continued upside, especially at just 23 years old still.

Wright, a former third-round pick himself, had mostly been relegated to special teams during his three seasons with Dallas. In swapping out Wright for Booth, the Cowboys now have a workable true backup at the cornerback position behind starters Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Booth may need to do a better job though of keeping his temper in check with Dallas.