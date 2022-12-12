 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 12, 2022

Cowboys sign notable veteran wide receiver

December 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in veteran help at wide receiver — just not the veteran they’ve been linked to for the last month.

The Cowboys are signing former Indianapolis Colts standout T.Y. Hilton for the rest of the season. Hilton visited the Cowboys on Monday and has apparently agreed to a deal.

Hilton is still just 33 and posted five 1,000-yard campaigns in his younger days with the Colts. Injuries have plagued him in recent years, and he was limited to 23 catches for 331 yards with Indianapolis in 2021. He has not played this season, so he may need a bit of time to ramp up.

On paper, Hilton will be a depth option for the Cowboys, who have made no secret of their desire to add some experience to their receiver corps. It may also be a sign that they simply are not confident in the health and capability of another receiver they have been more heavily linked to.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysTY Hilton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus