Cowboys sign notable veteran wide receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in veteran help at wide receiver — just not the veteran they’ve been linked to for the last month.

The Cowboys are signing former Indianapolis Colts standout T.Y. Hilton for the rest of the season. Hilton visited the Cowboys on Monday and has apparently agreed to a deal.

The #Cowboys are securing veteran WR help after all, signing longtime #Colts star TY Hilton, his agents @KatzBrosSports tell me and @SlaterNFL. He’s on a visit with the team today and should provide help down the stretch and in the playoffs. 👻 👻 👻 pic.twitter.com/v3A4qQREVJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

Hilton is still just 33 and posted five 1,000-yard campaigns in his younger days with the Colts. Injuries have plagued him in recent years, and he was limited to 23 catches for 331 yards with Indianapolis in 2021. He has not played this season, so he may need a bit of time to ramp up.

On paper, Hilton will be a depth option for the Cowboys, who have made no secret of their desire to add some experience to their receiver corps. It may also be a sign that they simply are not confident in the health and capability of another receiver they have been more heavily linked to.