Report reveals Cowboys’ stance on Odell Beckham contract offer

The Dallas Cowboys had been publicly bullish about signing Odell Beckham Jr., but things appear to have changed after the wide receiver’s official visit to the team.

Beckham left his visit to Dallas without a contract offer and optimism seems to be waning that he will land there, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. The Cowboys were left with significant concerns about whether Beckham could play this season, and did not want to take the risk of signing him without seeing him cutting or running routes.

I’m told there was no offer to OBJ made per a source informed. Serious concerns about ability to play this season. In the absence of seeing him run routes, seeing him cut…they are forced to evaluate the information they have. Doesn’t seem as optimistic as it was pre visit. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 7, 2022

Beckham did take a physical for the team, which seemed to raise some red flags. If the Cowboys did not like what they saw, it stands to reason that other teams will not be encouraged either. That could ensure that Beckham winds up not signing anywhere at this point.

For his part, Beckham seemed pleased with how the visit went from his end. The feeling just might not be completely mutual.