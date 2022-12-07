 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 7, 2022

Report reveals Cowboys’ stance on Odell Beckham contract offer

December 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had been publicly bullish about signing Odell Beckham Jr., but things appear to have changed after the wide receiver’s official visit to the team.

Beckham left his visit to Dallas without a contract offer and optimism seems to be waning that he will land there, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. The Cowboys were left with significant concerns about whether Beckham could play this season, and did not want to take the risk of signing him without seeing him cutting or running routes.

Beckham did take a physical for the team, which seemed to raise some red flags. If the Cowboys did not like what they saw, it stands to reason that other teams will not be encouraged either. That could ensure that Beckham winds up not signing anywhere at this point.

For his part, Beckham seemed pleased with how the visit went from his end. The feeling just might not be completely mutual.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysOdell BeckhamOdell Beckham Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus