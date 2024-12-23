Cowboys win on one of the craziest plays of the season

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday were on the winning end of one of the wildest plays of the 2024 NFL season.

The Cowboys were holding on to a precarious 26-24 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with under two minutes left at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas needed to prevent Baker Mayfield from leading his team on a scoring drive.

Mayfield had 1st-and-10 at the Buccaneers’ 26-yard line. The Cowboys blitzed Mayfield, allowing cornerback Jourdan Lewis a clear path to get his hands on the veteran quarterback.

However, Mayfield refused to go down. He fought hard to stay on his feet and somehow pitched the ball to running back Rachaad White before being taken down. But after White battled for some extra yardage, Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland ripped the ball right out of his hands for a forced fumble. Dallas then milked the clock to preserve a 26-24 win.

THIS SEQUENCE IS INSANE Baker Mayfield fights for his life, improvises to get it to Rachaad White in the most unique way. White makes a play and gains a few yards before LOSING IT. Cowboys take over. DaRon Bland on the recovery. pic.twitter.com/PHUondV5sq — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 23, 2024

The game-ending turnover was not even the first Mayfield highlight-turned-mishap in the fourth quarter. Just moments earlier, Mayfield threw a bomb to wide receiver Jalen McMillan that initially appeared to be a touchdown. But Lewis ripped the ball right out of McMillan’s hands for an interception.

Mayfield went 31/43 for 303 yards with 2 touchdowns and the pick. The loss dropped Tampa Bay’s record to 8-7, which is tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead. The Falcons hold the tiebreaker should the teams end with identical records.

Sunday’s wild finish could very well be the difference for the Buccaneers’ postseason aspirations.

Conversely, the Cowboys are already eliminated from playoff contention. But that clearly did not stop them from playing the role of spoiler in Week 16.