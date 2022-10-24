Crazy clip of Najee Harris towering over opponent goes viral

It is safe to say that Najee Harris eats his spinach.

Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost this week on “Sunday Night Football” to Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins. After the showdown, the Steelers running back Harris met up with the Dolphins receiver Waddle, his former Alabama teammate, for a brief chat. Many were absolutely stunned by how massive Harris looked compared to Waddle.

Check it out.

It may have just been the camera angle, especially since Harris was standing a little closer to the videographer than Waddle. But the measurables do back up the video evidence somewhat. Harris is listed at 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds, a solid three inches taller and 50 pounds heavier than Waddle (who checks in at 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds).

The Pro Bowler Harris is not quite playing larger than life this season with just 3.3 yards per carry and a lone rushing touchdown on the year. But for a player whose weight has been in the news in recent months, this video is another good reminder of just how huge Harris truly is.