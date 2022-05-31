Najee Harris rips reporters over weight gain talk

Najee Harris was one of the best running backs in football as a rookie last season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers star could be even more dominant in his second year after he bulked up quite a bit over the past several months. Or did he?

Harris proudly told some members of the media at Steelers OTAs on Tuesday that he weighs 244 pounds. That was viewed by most as a positive, as the former Alabama star is said to be in great shape.

Najee Harris just came up to the @SteelersNRadio table to make sure @dabody52 and I know that he weighs 244 pounds. We aren't lying when we say this man is a beast. Hasn't lost a step either. — Wes Uhler (@WesleyUhler) May 31, 2022

Harris took exception to the way some people framed the weight gain, however. He was officially listed at 232 pounds last season. If that number was accurate, that would mean Harris has gained more than 10 pounds during the offseason. He had a salty response to one NFL reporter who pointed that out.

“Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting s—,” Harris wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Though most reporters were calling attention to Harris’ weight gain in a positive light, he obviously felt some people were implying he was not in the best shape. Those who have watched him practice know that is not the case.

Harris rushed for 1,200 yards last season, which ranked fourth in the NFL. He added 467 receiving yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. He was the focal point of Pittsburgh’s offense, and that is not expected to change no matter which quarterback is under center.