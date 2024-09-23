Crazy stat about Dolphins goes viral after Week 3 loss

The Miami Dolphins had a rough day on Sunday without their starting quarterback, and one stat that went viral after the game shows just how quickly things can change for a team in the NFL.

Through three games this season, the Dolphins are the only team in the NFL to not hold a lead for a single second. That is a big change after Miami led the league in total offense during the regular season in 2023.

— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 23, 2024

The Dolphins defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, but the score in that game was tied when Jason Sanders made a 52-yard field goal as time expired. Miami did not hold a lead at any point in that game prior to the walk-off kick, and they have not had a lead in their two games since.

Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion has a lot to do with that. The Dolphins were trailing the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in Week 2 when Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. The quarterback has since been placed on injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return.

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson never stood a chance in Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The former Kansas State star suffered an injury of his own, which forced the Dolphins to turn to Tim Boyle. It is unclear if Thompson will be able to play in Week 4.

Tagovailoa’s critics have said he is merely a product of a great offensive system under Mike McDaniel, but there is a reason the Dolphins gave Tua a massive contract extension during the offseason. They will struggle to remain in playoff contention without him.