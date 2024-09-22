Skylar Thompson suffers injury after starting for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins had another quarterback go down with an injury during their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Skylar Thompson suffered an injury midway through the third quarter while the Dolphins were trailing the Seahawks 17-3 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. He was not hit all that hard on the play before he exited.

Skylar Thompson stays down after this play. Wasn’t the biggest of hits so have to wonder if issue is lingering from previous big hit. pic.twitter.com/xBDO5tugHD — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 22, 2024

Thompson did appear shaken up after taking a big shot to the midsection earlier in the game:

Skylar Thompson taking a big hit to his ribs on 3rd and 1. pic.twitter.com/XAA1dBk0Td — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 22, 2024

Thompson was examined on the sideline before walking to the locker room under his own power. The Dolphins eventually ruled him out with a chest injury.

Thompson started in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion in Week 2. Thompson went 13/19 for 107 yards prior to leaving the game. The former Kansas State star was replaced by Tim Boyle.

If Thompson’s injury is significant, the Dolphins will likely have to bring in a veteran. Tagovailoa is out for at least the next three weeks after Miami placed him on injured reserve.