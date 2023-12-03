Crazy stat about Patriots goes viral after latest loss

The New England Patriots accomplished a feat on Sunday that we have not seen in nearly a century, and it is one that will likely make team owner Robert Kraft nauseous.

The Patriots were defeated 6-0 by the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. They allowed 10 or fewer points for the third consecutive game but have somehow lost five straight.

According to CBS, the Patriots are now the first team since 1938 to lose three consecutive games in which their opponent scored 10 or fewer points.

Bailey Zappe started for the Patriots on Sunday instead of Mac Jones, and the results somehow got worse. That just goes to show you how bad New England’s roster is from top to bottom. We saw another stat last week that illustrated how horrendous Bill Belichick’s team has been on offense.

The Patriots fell to 2-10 on the season with the loss. They still have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.