Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do 1 thing

Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing.

The Colts went 3-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the Colts got the ball back down 21-13.

Collinsworth then basically begged the Colts to try throwing the ball down the field.

“They’ve scored one touchdown in the game,” said Collinsworth. “How did they do it? They threw a deep ball to (Alec) Pierce, and they did a sluggo semi-deep ball on the outside to Ashton Dulin. You score one touchdown that way, maybe you can do it again.”

The Colts wound up scoring on a passing touchdown from Matt Ryan to Alec Pierce on that drive. Collinsworth celebrated and begged for the Colts to try more.

“I would say throwing deep is working pretty well for the Colts!” he said after the touchdown. “Give ’em a chance! Go up and make a play! I’m telling you, these guys can do it! Michael Pittman can do it too!”

Collinsworth’s commentary matches up with what Troy Aikman was saying while serving as the commentator for the Colts’ game against the Steelers on Monday night. They both wanted the Colts to try throwing the ball down the field.

If everyone analyzing the team knows they should do it, then why aren’t the Colts doing it? Either Jeff Saturday doesn’t want to take those shots, or they know that Ryan physically cannot make some of those throws.