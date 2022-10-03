 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, October 2, 2022

Cris Collinsworth goes nuts over Patrick Mahomes during ‘SNF’

October 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Cris Collinsworth holds a mic

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes was putting on a show during the “Sunday Night Football” game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and announcer Cris Collinsworth was loving it.

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions against Tampa Bay. They scored points on six of their first seven possessions (as of the time this story was published). Mahomes had thrown three touchdowns and was makins some impressive plays, such as the team’s third touchdown.

Collinsworth couldn’t get enough of it and even compared Mahomes against the Bucs to a dad playing football in the yard with a bunch of kids.

The NBC analyst was loving what he was watching from the Bucs so much that KCTV 5 put together a compilation video of Collinsworth gushing over the Chiefs. Take a look:

Collinsworth’s enjoyment of the Chiefs and particularly Mahomes did not go unnoticed by many fans.

The Chiefs started off the game so well against the Bucs that it was hard for non-Bucs fans not to be impressed. In other words, you’re not alone being in awe of Mahomes and the Chiefs, Cris.

