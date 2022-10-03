Cris Collinsworth goes nuts over Patrick Mahomes during ‘SNF’

Patrick Mahomes was putting on a show during the “Sunday Night Football” game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and announcer Cris Collinsworth was loving it.

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first three possessions against Tampa Bay. They scored points on six of their first seven possessions (as of the time this story was published). Mahomes had thrown three touchdowns and was makins some impressive plays, such as the team’s third touchdown.

Collinsworth couldn’t get enough of it and even compared Mahomes against the Bucs to a dad playing football in the yard with a bunch of kids.

The NBC analyst was loving what he was watching from the Bucs so much that KCTV 5 put together a compilation video of Collinsworth gushing over the Chiefs. Take a look:

A compilation of Cris Collinsworth laughing at how good Patrick Mahomes and the #ChiefsKingdom offense was in the first half. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/r5Hz6etQmD — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 3, 2022

Collinsworth’s enjoyment of the Chiefs and particularly Mahomes did not go unnoticed by many fans.

I truly believe that Chris Collinsworth has a crush on Mahomes. Good gawd. — Josh 🦬 (@joshgsu00) October 3, 2022

Chris Collinsworth just ask Mahomes to sign his jock strap for you after the game smh. — Juice Davis (@jabaridavis_VFL) October 3, 2022

Someone please get Cris Collinsworth and Patrick Mahomes a room. — Brian (@BrianCinBengals) October 3, 2022

Chris Collinsworth after Pat Mahomes throws any pass sidearm pic.twitter.com/8c2S2BSl4o — Tyler Reese (@tyreese__11) October 3, 2022

The Chiefs started off the game so well against the Bucs that it was hard for non-Bucs fans not to be impressed. In other words, you’re not alone being in awe of Mahomes and the Chiefs, Cris.