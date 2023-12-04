Cris Collinsworth wanted a pass interference called on Chiefs’ Hail Mary so badly

Nobody wanted a pass interference to be called on the Kansas City Chiefs’ desperation Hail Mary attempt Sunday night than Cris Collinsworth.

The Chiefs lost 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Kansas City did not receive a pass interference call on a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling earlier in the possession, leaving many perplexed. That decision may have been made to even out a bad personal foul penalty call on the Packers two plays earlier.

But Collinsworth, still incredulous that no pass interference was called on the Mahomes pass attempt to MVS, was begging for a pass interference call on the Chiefs’ failed Hail Mary.

“There was a push. You can’t deny it, there was a push!” Collinsworth said of the final play.

Collinsworth on final play “There was a push, you can’t deny it” pic.twitter.com/zRHh9WdwGh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 4, 2023

Sure, Travis Kelce was pushed in the back on the play, but Hail Mary plays do not yield pass interference calls, nor should they, unless what unfolds is the most severe, egregious, unallowable form of pass interference ever. Lots of contact is expected on jump balls like Hail Marys. If guys are getting pushed on them, that’s part of the game. But NBC and Collinsworth’s focus on the calls made the officials the popular topic after the game.