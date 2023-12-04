Chiefs fans furious over missed pass interference call late against Packers

Kansas City Chiefs fans were furious over a missed pass interference call late in the team’s 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. on Sunday night.

The Chiefs had the ball in the final minute against Green Bay and needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie the game. They had a 1st-and-10 at midfield with 49 seconds left, and Patrick Mahomes threw a bomb deep down the middle for Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Though replays showed Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine had jumped all over MVS before the ball arrived, no flag was thrown for pass interference.

Neither NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth nor rules analyst Terry McAulay could believe that the Packers were not flagged for the infraction.

"That's gotta be a foul. That's gotta be a foul!"- Cris Collinsworth "This is a foul… This is defensive pass interference."- Terry McAulay #SNF pic.twitter.com/WvsAIU7JXT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 4, 2023

Collinsworth was a bit pass-interference-hungry, as he also wanted a flag thrown on Kansas City’s Hail Mary attempt that went incomplete to end the game.

The officials definitely missed the call on the bomb to MVS. But KC had also benefited from a flag thrown on Green Bay for a supposed late hit two plays earlier that gave the Chiefs 15 yards. Perhaps the no-call on the pass interference was a make up for the bad penalty flag on the late hit.