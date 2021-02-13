Dabo Swinney offers bold Trevor Lawrence comparison

Trevor Lawrence did nothing to hurt his status as the presumptive No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft at his Pro Day on Friday, and he earned a rave review from his college coach in the process.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was full of praise for his quarterback after Lawrence’s showing on Friday. In fact, he even compared watching Lawrence to watching one of the best pro athletes today.

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch,” Swinney said on ACC Network. “It’s like watching Steph Curry shoot a basketball, right? It’s just fun to watch.”

That’s quite the comparison given the incredible performances Curry has been turning in lately. Swinney isn’t saying Lawrence is going to be the football version of Curry, but putting their names together is certainly high praise.

Lawrence seemed to warrant the praise based on his performance on Friday. Anticipation is going to be very high for his debut next season, likely with the Jacksonville Jaguars.