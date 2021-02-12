Trevor Lawrence draws rave reviews after throwing at Pro Day

Trevor Lawrence really had nothing to gain from throwing for NFL teams on Friday, as he is already locked in as the top overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Clemson star said he just wanted to have a normal Pro Day, however, and it sounds like he put on a show.

Lawrence needs surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, so he chose to hold his Pro Day a bit early so he can have the procedure and recover in time for summer workouts. Lawrence threw 52 passes for representatives from 16 teams. He was as good as advertised, according to one executive who spoke with NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

One NFL exec to me? “he exceeded expectations.” Added

“Outstanding. The deep ball accuracy. Athleticism. Throws outside the numbers. Velocity.” https://t.co/XL1D7skRoq — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 12, 2021

That seemed to be the general consensus. NFL analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah were also blown away with what they saw from Lawrence. Brooks called Lawrence a “rare player” who has all the physical and leadership attributes you want from a quarterback. Jeremiah said Lawrence “went out there today and showed me everything I needed to see.”

Those in attendance were particularly impressed with this throw:

There has never been a doubt that Lawrence would be the top overall pick. In fact, he may be one of the main reasons Meyer took the Jacksonville job. If nothing else, it sounds like Lawrence padded his stats on Friday.