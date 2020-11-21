Dak Prescott making ‘amazing’ progress in injury recovery?

The latest reports on Dak Prescott’s injury recovery seem overwhelmingly positive.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday that he has received “amazing reports” on Prescott’s progress recovering from his ankle injury, and that the quarterback may even be ahead of schedule.

“Shouldn’t come as any surprise,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He does everything to the nines and the tens and he just does it the very best. He’s been so diligent in his rehab and that shouldn’t surprise anybody. They said if anything he’s ahead of schedule and rolling. That should come as no surprise. So we expect him to have a full recovery.

“We avoided any of the complications that come anytime you have a bone that breaks the skin. You worry about infection. He certainly avoided any of that.”

No amount of miracles will get Prescott back on the field in 2020. However, this would certainly bode well for a complete recovery. That’s why even Jerry Jones is saying things like this about potential new quarterbacks.