Jerry Jones addresses talk of Cowboys potentially drafting QB

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 2-7 on the season with their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. If the struggles continue, they have a good shot at landing a top-five pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Is there a chance they could use that pick on a quarterback?

Dak Prescott is once again set to become a free agent this offseason, but Jerry Jones insists the team is not preparing for the quarterback’s departure. Jones was asked during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday if it is “crazy” to think the Cowboys could draft a QB in the first round. The 78-year-old did not mince words.

“Yes, you ask me if it’s crazy to bring the idea up? And I’ve answered it, yes. It’s not the thing to be talking about at all,” Jones said. “Dak is our quarterback. … We’re so fired up about him and leading us into the future.”

Prescott is making roughly $31 million this season under the franchise tag after he and the Cowboys were unable to work out a long-term extension. The team could use the tag on him again next year, but that would cost nearly $40 million. If Dallas does franchise tag Prescott again, it will likely only be for negotiating purposes.

It has been a month since Prescott suffered one of the most gruesome injuries we have ever seen, but he is expected to be fully recovered in time for offseason activities. All indications from the Cowboys have been that the injury will not impact contract negotiations. Jones’ comments on Tuesday reiterated that.