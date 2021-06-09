Dak Prescott says he has ‘buried’ ankle injury mentally

One worry when a star athlete suffers a major injury is that it might impact him mentally even after he has recovered. That apparently won’t be an issue for Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback said Wednesday that he has “buried” his fractured ankle mentally and urged everyone else to do the same as he gets ready for the 2021 season.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

Prescott said he had fully moved on in May when he was able to do physical activity without even thinking about his surgically-repaired right ankle.

“Had a good Cinco de Mayo, was a little active and at that time maybe did some little dance moves and I felt like I’m ready to go,” Prescott said. “So that was the time that I said in my head, ‘The injury’s gone.'”

While the Cowboys have no intention of rushing Prescott up to full speed, this is great news for the team. It sounds like he’s ready to go whenever he’s asked to. With his contract situation sorted out, the potential is there for a big season from the Dallas quarterback.