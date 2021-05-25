Mike McCarthy provides updated timeline for Dak Prescott’s recovery

Dak Prescott said on Sunday that he feels as though he would be able to suit up and play a game right now, but the Dallas Cowboys are committed to taking it slow with their franchise quarterback. Still, all of the news surrounding Prescott’s recovery continues to be positive.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that Prescott has had no physical limitations during the team’s offseason training program. However, the plan is to hold the 27-year-old out of team drills until training camp in July as a precaution.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said QB Dak Prescott (ankle) has “been moving with a lot of confidence really for some time now.” Current focus is footwork. Team just being “cautious”keeping him out of team periods. Tentative plan is no 11-on-11 for Prescott until training camp. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 25, 2021

McCarthy added that Prescott is “ahead of schedule” with his rehab, which is consistent with what we have heard for several weeks now.

Prescott said Sunday that he is confident he could take hits now and not have to worry about his surgically repaired ankle. Obviously, there is no reason to have him do that in May. The comments just give us a glimpse into his mental and physical state.

It was fair to wonder if Prescott would take a full year to recover given how awful his ankle injury looked, but it sounds like his rehab has gone as well as possible. The Cowboys proved they are confident the ankle won’t be an issue when they signed Prescott to a massive contract extension earlier this offseason.