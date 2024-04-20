Dak Prescott makes intriguing statement about his contract demands

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract situation remains uncertain, but he offered an idea of what he might be looking for if and when he and the Cowboys sit down to hash out an agreement.

Prescott confirmed that no real contract talks have begun between his camp and the Cowboys, but that he is relaxed about the situation as he enters the final year of his current deal. Any new contract would be a big one, but Prescott said he is not necessarily looking to reset the market.

“Yeah, no, I’m not trying to be the highest paid, necessarily,” Prescott said, via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “So I’ll wait till negotiations begin, and obviously want to put this team in the best situation.”

Prescott is in the final season of a 4-year, $160 million deal. Owner Jerry Jones has suggested there is not much urgency to get a deal done despite Prescott’s cap hit, which is upwards of $55 million for 2024.

Joe Burrow’s $55 million average annual value is currently the highest in the NFL among quarterbacks. Prescott may not be looking for that, but he would likely expect something fairly close to it.