Here is where Dak Prescott, Cowboys stand with contract negotiation

The Dallas Cowboys will once again try to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract this offseason. But even if they fail to reach an agreement, the quarterback is not leaving the team.

The Cowboys will use the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight season if it comes to that, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report. The goal, however, is to sign Prescott to a long-term deal prior to the March 9 deadline for assigning the franchise tag.

One source of motivation for the Cowboys to get a deal done as soon as possible is the salary cap situation. The salary cap is expected to decrease in 2021, which has left many teams strapped. Prescott would earn $37.7 million in 2021 if he is franchise tagged again. A long-term contract could be structured in a way that alleviates some of that this offseason.

The Cowboys reportedly have no concerns about Prescott’s surgically repaired ankle. The 27-year-old actually underwent a second surgery after more damage was revealed from a previous injury, but his recovery has gone well.

Despite how gruesome Prescott’s ankle injury looked, there has been no indication that he will have any limitations in 2021.

One former NFL quarterback explained this week why he believes Prescott should give the Cowboys a hometown discount. We would be surprised if that happens, however.