Dak Prescott suffers nasty looking ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a serious-looking ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Prescott’s ankle turned awkwardly as he was tackled on a scrambling play in the third quarter. He immediately grabbed at the injury, and he had to be carted off the field. He was unable to put any weight on the ankle as he was guided onto the cart.

Dak Prescott appears have severely hurt his right ankle pic.twitter.com/ugZxaFF0ME — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) October 11, 2020

Multiple Cowboys players were emotional as Prescott was treated, sensing the seriousness of the injury. Prescott also appeared to be emotional as he was taken off the field.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who is the offensive coordinator for the Giants, stood with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy as Prescott was being tended to.