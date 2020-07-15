Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys not expect to reach deal barring ‘dramatic’ change

The Dallas Cowboys have until Wednesday afternoon to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract, and that is looking less likely to happen by the minute.

Prescott and the Cowboys have not had further contract negotiations this week. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that is the way it’s going to stay “barring a dramatic last-second change.”

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott have no further plans to talk at this time and haven’t attempted to negotiate a new deal in weeks.. Short of a dramatic 11th-hour change, Prescott no longer will be able to sign a long-term deal until 2021, when he is scheduled to become a free agent. https://t.co/kFq25Gib9B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

The two sides have until 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday to agree to a deal, so one phone call could change everything. However, there has been no reason to think either Prescott or the Cowboys are going to give in.

Prescott reportedly wants a four-year deal, while the Cowboys want to sign him to five. The latest offer Prescott turned down sounds like it was very respectable, but that could be the Cowboys leaking information to make themselves sound better.

Prescott, 26, threw for a career-best 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, which marked his fourth as Dallas’ starter. He would make just over $31.4 million by playing on the franchise tag this season.