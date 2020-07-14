pixel 1
Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Report: Dak Prescott turned down over $100 million guaranteed by Cowboys

July 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys do not appear close to reaching a long-term deal ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, and now we have some details about Dallas’ offer to their quarterback.

NFL Media’s Jane Slater reported on Tuesday night that the Cowboys’ latest offer to Prescott was for $33-35 million per year with over $100 million guaranteed.

The length of the contract offer was not mentioned, but Dallas has reportedly sought a five-year deal, while Dak reportedly wants a four-year deal.

Prescott, 26, threw for a career-best 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, which marked his fourth as Dallas’ starter. He would make just over $31.4 million by playing on the franchise tag this season.

