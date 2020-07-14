Report: Dak Prescott turned down over $100 million guaranteed by Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys do not appear close to reaching a long-term deal ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, and now we have some details about Dallas’ offer to their quarterback.

NFL Media’s Jane Slater reported on Tuesday night that the Cowboys’ latest offer to Prescott was for $33-35 million per year with over $100 million guaranteed.

I’m told the final offer on the table for Dak Prescott is between 33-35M annually with over 100M guaranteed. While there have still been no discussions between the two that’s the deal the #Cowboys have presented ahead of tomorrow’s deadline per a source informed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

The length of the contract offer was not mentioned, but Dallas has reportedly sought a five-year deal, while Dak reportedly wants a four-year deal.

Prescott, 26, threw for a career-best 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, which marked his fourth as Dallas’ starter. He would make just over $31.4 million by playing on the franchise tag this season.