Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys held unproductive late contract talks

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys did not reach an agreement on a long-term contract Wednesday, nor did they get close.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Prescott and the Cowboys had some discussions ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline for franchise tagged players to reach a long-term contract. The talks were unproductive, however, and no deal was ever close.

There was some late talks between the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott’s camp. It didn’t seem to gain much traction. And so, Dak plays on the tag and will go another season on a 1-year deal. https://t.co/TCdssoRL00 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2020

Both Prescott and the Cowboys dug in and didn’t compromise on the key points in the negotiation. The big sticking point was Prescott wanting a four-year pact while Dallas wanted five, and neither side blinked on that detail. It means Prescott will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, and his long-term future with the organization is now much cloudier than it seemed a few months ago.

