Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys held unproductive late contract talks

July 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Dak Prescott

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys did not reach an agreement on a long-term contract Wednesday, nor did they get close.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Prescott and the Cowboys had some discussions ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline for franchise tagged players to reach a long-term contract. The talks were unproductive, however, and no deal was ever close.

Both Prescott and the Cowboys dug in and didn’t compromise on the key points in the negotiation. The big sticking point was Prescott wanting a four-year pact while Dallas wanted five, and neither side blinked on that detail. It means Prescott will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, and his long-term future with the organization is now much cloudier than it seemed a few months ago.

Though talks between Prescott and the Cowboys may not have been productive, one franchise tagged player who did not appear likely to sign a long-term deal did get something done on Wednesday.

