Derrick Henry gets 4-year deal from Titans with $25.5 million guaranteed

Derrick Henry has a deal with the Tennessee Titans, and it will make him a very well-paid running back.

Henry signed a four-year deal before the Wednesday deadline. The total value is $50 million, with $25.5 million of it guaranteed.

Titans and RB Derrick Henry is signing a four-year, $50 million contract that includes $25.5 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN. In one off-season, the Titans keep both Henry and Ryan Tannehill on long-term deals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

This does not make Henry the NFL’s highest-paid running back. The contract’s $12.5 annual value puts it fifth, behind Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Le’Veon Bell, and David Johnson.

As recently as this morning, no deal was expected between Henry and the Titans. The two sides kept working, though, and the 26-year-old will be staying with Tennessee for a while longer as a result.