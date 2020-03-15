pixel 1
Sunday, March 15, 2020

Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry among likely NFL franchise tag recipients

March 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott

The NFL’s deadline for teams to franchise tag players is on Monday, and there are still several players who will likely receive a tag.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, these seven players are still likely to receive the franchise tag.

The Tennessee Titans franchise-tagging Derrick Henry makes sense after they got quarterback Ryan Tannehill under contract.

An exclusive franchise tag for Dak Prescott, that would pay the quarterback over $30 million, has been expected. Prescott being tagged would also mean Amari Cooper is possible to hit free agency, though the Dallas Cowboys would still like to get him under contract.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tagging Barrett would mean quarterback Jameis Winston could negotiate with other teams as a free agent.

Green also probably would not be happy with his tag, considering he wanted a long-term deal.

Chris Jones does not seem happy about his tag from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, being tagged does not preclude a team from reaching a long-term contract with the player. The sides would have until July 15 to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

Brandon Scherff (Redskins), Hunter Henry (Chargers), Matthew Judon (Ravens), Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars) and Justin Simmons (Broncos) have already received tags.


