Chiefs’ Chris Jones sends ominous message ahead of likely franchise tag

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely to tag defensive lineman Chris Jones before he hits free agency, and it may not be what he wants.

Jones sent a tweet Friday afternoon that, while vague, seemed to indicate that Jones may not be entirely happy with being tagged by the Chiefs.

“ hope that they know that I love em but, all good things must come to an end”….@iamkevingates — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 13, 2020

It could mean nothing, but given the circumstances, it could be a message. He certainly wouldn’t be the only player in that situation.

A Pro Bowler, Jones has 24.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Chiefs. He’d certainly like a long-term deal and a significant pay day if he can get it.