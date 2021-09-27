Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott file joint application for ‘214’ trademark

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are the two biggest stars on one of the most popular sports teams in the world, and they are looking for a new way to profit together.

Prescott and Elliott recently filed a joint trademark application for “214,” which is a combination of their two jersey numbers (No. 21 for Elliott and No. 4 for Prescott). The number also happens to be the area code for Dallas, Texas.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have filed a jointly owned trademark application for "214." The trademark combines @EzekielElliott's number 21 and @dak's number 4. It also is the area code for Dallas.#Cowboys #CowboysNation #NFL #Dallas pic.twitter.com/vwfVfZr5Lo — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 26, 2021

Athletes file for trademark applications all the time, and many superstars have done it with multiple teams. We cannot, however, remember many — if any — times a pair of teammates have filed for a joint trademark like the one Prescott and Elliott are seeking.

It’s worth noting that Elliott may not be with the Cowboys as long as some expect. He’s been outplayed by Tony Pollard in the early part of the season, and Mike McCarthy was not the head coach in Dallas when Elliott signed his massive six year, $90 million extension. If Zeke and Dak want to make money off a joint trademark, they had better do it soon.