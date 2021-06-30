Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series.

Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.

Prescott, who is the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback, played college ball at Mississippi State. He wore a Mississippi State baseball jersey and big hat and was a big hit at the game:

Two MSU greats, the NFL’s Dak Prescott and MLB’s Rafael Palmeiro were together with other MSU alums and friends at the second game of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. Both maintain close ties to MSU Athletics and support the university. pic.twitter.com/9qGPmPWQX7 — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) June 30, 2021

The Bulldogs lost Game 1 of the best-of-3 series to Vanderbilt but built a lead early in Tuesday’s Game 2.

Prescott and Buffett went official on social media almost a year ago. The quarterback has since signed a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys.