 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 29, 2021

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

June 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series.

Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.

Prescott, who is the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback, played college ball at Mississippi State. He wore a Mississippi State baseball jersey and big hat and was a big hit at the game:

The Bulldogs lost Game 1 of the best-of-3 series to Vanderbilt but built a lead early in Tuesday’s Game 2.

Prescott and Buffett went official on social media almost a year ago. The quarterback has since signed a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus