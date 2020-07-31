 Skip to main content
Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett appear to go public with relationship

July 31, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Dak Prescott may not have landed the long-term deal he was hoping for this offseason, but things appear to be going just fine for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

While Prescott has largely kept his personal life under wraps, it has been rumored for months now that he is dating a model named Natalie Buffett. It appears we now have confirmation of that — at least as far as the Instagram detectives are concerned.

Prescott celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday, and Buffett shared a photo of the two on Instagram and wished Dak a happy birthday. Prescott then replied, “My girl!!! Thank you.” A screenshot of the post was captured by EgotasticSports.com.

When Prescott was criticized for hosting a social gathering at his house amid the coronavirus pandemic back in April, there was a report that he was having a dinner party for a friend named Natalie. That was likely Buffett.

Prescott has been rumored to have a number of different girlfriends since he was a star at Mississippi State, but we can only remember him publicly acknowledging one of the relationships.

The Cowboys did not sign Prescott to a long-term deal prior to the deadline for franchise tagged players earlier this month. The quarterback will now play out the 2020 season on a one-year, $31 million deal, though the two sides may have been extremely close to an agreement when the deadline passed.

