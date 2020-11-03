Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett dress up as nurse and patient for Halloween

Dak Prescott is in the early stages of recovering from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered last month, and fortunately the Dallas Cowboys quarterback appears to be getting tremendous medical attention.

Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett got very creative for Halloween this year. Dak went as a hospital patient, and Natalie was a nurse. Egotastic Sports shared some photos from Buffett’s Instagram page, which is private.

We’re glad to see Prescott is doing as well as he can be given the circumstances.

Prescott and Buffett went public with their relationship a few months back. When Prescott was criticized for hosting a social gathering at his house amid the coronavirus pandemic in March, there was a report that he was throwing a party for his model girlfriend. That was likely Buffett.

Prescott is expected to be fully recovered in time for offseason activities next year. With Buffett providing medical care, he could even beat his original timeline.