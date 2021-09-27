 Skip to main content
Dak Prescott wears green suit to Eagles game

September 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott came dressed appropriately for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott arrived for the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener dressed in a green suit — a color closely associated with Monday night’s opponent.

A bit of trolling, perhaps? It could be looked at as a hunting outfit, at least. Maybe it’s a reply to the recent shirt selection by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

Prescott has a lifetime 5-3 record in eight starts against Philadelphia, though he’s only thrown eight touchdowns to seven interceptions. A big performance Monday would go a long way toward establishing the Cowboys as the team to beat in the NFC East.

