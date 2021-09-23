Nick Sirianni plays up Cowboys rivalry with latest shirt choice

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni clearly enjoys sending messages through his shirt choices, and fans should be especially pleased with his latest.

Sirianni appeared for his media availability Thursday wearing a “Beat Dallas” shirt ahead of the Eagles’ matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Sirianni compared the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry to a college one, and did nothing to downplay its importance.

Nick Sirianni has on a “Beat Dallas” shirt. Says it’s the closest thing in the NFL to a college rivalry #Eagles pic.twitter.com/E0lAEG62Hp — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 23, 2021

Taking a rival like the Cowboys seriously is a good way for Sirianni to get Eagles fans on his side. Of course, there’s no doubt he’d be up for the game either way judging by how much he values competitiveness.

This marks the second consecutive week Sirianni has made an interesting shirt choice for his press conference. Maybe this will become some sort of theme for him.