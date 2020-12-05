Dak Prescott ahead of schedule on injury rehab

The news on Dak Prescott’s recovery from his ankle fracture continues to be overwhelmingly positive.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was spotted at Friday’s practice, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Prescott is considered ahead of schedule in his rehab, and was able to walk and move around with the aid of a crutch.

It has been 54 days since Prescott underwent surgery, the same day he suffered the injury in a game against the New York Giants. He will not return this season under any circumstances, but even seeing him attending practice as an observer this soon after the injury can only be a good sign. It’s also evidence that these reports about Prescott’s recovery likely have some truth to them.

Prescott is on the franchise tag for 2020. That means he’ll be a free agent after the season, but the positive recovery news will reassure the Cowboys that he’s still worth investing in.