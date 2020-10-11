Dak Prescott wears mask with mental health awareness message

Dak Prescott drew a lot of praise for opening up about his struggles with depression and anxiety earlier this season, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback continues to draw attention to those issues.

Prescott showed up to AT&T Stadium on Sunday wearing a mask that said “#BreakTheStigma” on it.

Saturday was World Mental Health Day, so Prescott wore the mask to acknowledge that.

Prescott opened up about his anxiety and depression last month. He said he struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of his brother Jace, who committed suicide in late April. Prescott has drawn praise from many of his fellow NFL stars, though Skip Bayless had a different take on the subject.

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back against the New York Giants following a tough loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.