Dak Prescott sees changes ahead for Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the Los Angeles Chargers due to “philosophical differences” this offseason. As a result, head coach Mike McCarthy will assume the play-calling duties in 2023 and quarterback Dak Prescott says that will lead to significant changes.

“Right now, Mike told me [about] 20 to 30 percent change,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “I think if anything, it’s things that need to be changed. It’s great to dial in, fix some things, get sharper and crisper. I’m excited.”

Although McCarthy called plays for 13 seasons in Green Bay and that provides some level of confidence, the Cowboys did experience quite a bit of success under Moore. They ranked first in total yards in both 2019 and 2021, and ranked first in points scored in 2021.

But beyond just losing Moore the play-caller, Prescott is sad to see his friend depart Arlington.

“When you lose a friend, you’re going to be upset, but that’s the nature of this business,” Prescott said. “When I say I’m upset he’s gone, it’s not that I’m upset about the future. It’s that when you’re a player, you have the relationship we’ve had, when he was a player. [I] watched his success and watched him grow into the coordinator that he is.

“I’m just as excited about our opportunity as I am for a new start for Kellen.”

Despite the loss, Prescott insists he’s confident in McCarthy and “excited” for what’s to come.